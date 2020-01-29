|
Kaya OrencikKaya Orencik, 83, of Richmond, owner of a carpet and flooring installation business in the East Bay for many years, died on Jan. 8. He is survived by his wife, Maureen.
The couple met and were married in Ankara, Turkey, where she was employed at the U.S. Embassy, and Kaya worked for the Turkish government. A former player on the Turkish national basketball team, Kaya had a deep Turkish heritage. His father worked for the Court of Accounts, the supreme audit institution of Turkey, and his grandfather fought under Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, in the early part of the 20th Century.
Born September 29, 1936 in Istanbul, Kaya graduated from the Academy of Economics and Trade in Ankara. He was able to teach himself English, with help from his sister, Dilek, who had been an exchange student in America and had studied at an English-speaking college in Istanbul. After his marriage, he held management positions at Coca Cola and later with Cukorova, a holding company that represented heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar in Turkey.
Emigrating in 1978 to the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife, a native of Sausalito and Tiburon, Kaya fully embraced his new life in America, establishing his own business, M&K Flooring in the 1980s, and becoming a U.S. citizen in 1991.
A lifelong sportsman, Kaya served as an international basketball league referee under the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in Turkey. Here in the Bay Area he played in an "over-40" soccer league for many years. Besides basketball and soccer, other sports he enjoyed include boating and kayaking. He also was an avid backgammon and bridge player, the latter with a bridge group at the Richmond Annex Senior Center. Friends remember Kaya as "a gentleman, a class act" and "a strong presence, you felt he was someone special."
Besides his wife, survivors include a sister, Dilek Orencik Kotan and a nephew, Kerim Kotan, both of Istanbul; and a niece, Ipek Kotan of the Netherlands. Services are pending at the Sunset View Mortuary in Kensington.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020