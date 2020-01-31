|
Kazuko "Kay" Kanakubo Lucchesi
March 24, 1932 - December 22, 2019Kazuko "Kay" Kanakubo Lucchesi passed away peacefully at home, on December 22, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 87.
She had shown great strength and courage in her life; overcoming the adversities of war as a child in Japan, surviving breast cancer three times as an adult, and battling dementia in her later years. Throughout her life, she had faced her challenges with a plucky spirit and fearlessness, and an occasional dose of humor.
She was born in Japan, March 24, 1932. Her father was an electrical engineer and her mother, a farmer. Together, they raised 8 children, and Kazuko was right in the middle of the fray. She was nine when war broke out and the family encountered many setbacks, including losing several homes to bombings, and having to shuffle around from town to town, living a transient and impoverished life. Throughout all this, the family stayed together, and when the war was over, they were able to settle down near Yokohama. There, Kazuko attended high school, learned secretarial skills in college, and got an occasional job to help support her family. In 1952, she met Henry Lucchesi, an aircraft mechanic for PanAm working in Tokyo, and eventually would get married and move to San Francisco, thus starting the second chapter in her life.
She arrived in San Francisco, speaking little English (she would use misnomers in the titles of movies, such as, Gone With the Window, A Streetcar Named Disease, and so on), and eventually started a family of her own. The first to arrive, Robert, was born in 1954, and after Henry was transferred back to Tokyo, their second son, Don, was born in 1958. Two years later, the family moved to Guam. Kazie, as she was known then, settled into being a housewife and mother, living in a tropical paradise, far from the scars of the war. It was here that she felt most at peace and she would have fond, lasting memories of Guam for the rest of her life.
In 1964, the family moved back to San Francisco, where she started the third chapter in her life. Kazie studied to become a hair stylist, got her license, and began working at beauty parlors throughout the Portola district. As an independent stylist, she worked at every parlor on San Bruno and Silver Avenues, running up a client list in the hundreds. She was well-liked by everyone and became lifelong friends with many of her customers. By this time, she shortened her name to Kay (to make it easier for her Italian and Maltese clientele) and stuck with that for the rest of her life.
Both Kay and Henry shared a love of travel. Throughout their life together, they had traveled extensively, visiting almost every continent. As she got older, Kay had to deal with the difficulties of breast cancer, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. She courageously battled the disease, only to have it return again. And then a third time. She said she was a survivor and a fighter and that this cancer was not going to beat her and she was right. It didn't beat her. She had won. She had fought the good fight but it wore her down. Later, while dealing with dementia, it was another fight she said she would overcome, but in the end, could not. She died peacefully in her sleep, in the bedroom of the home where she had spent the last 60 years of her life.
Kazuko's loving husband of 63 years, Henry, preceded her in death three years ago and she is survived by sons Robert (Cora), and Don (Heather), her brother, Yukio, and her two sisters, Nobuko and Kumiko. Friends are invited to a service in remembrance of Kazuko's life at 11:00 am Saturday, February 8, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kazuko's honor to Hospice by the Bay, which provided compassionate care in her final days.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020