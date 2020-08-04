Keith Coppock

Keith Houston Coppock

April 23, 1929 - July 29, 2020

Shortly after meeting with his children, their spouses and his 5 grandsons, Keith passed peacefully in his home at the age of 91. The eldest of 7 children, he is survived by his brothers Dalton and Dean and sisters Jean, Francis and Darlene. His brother John preceded him in death.



Keith was born in the town of Maidstone, Saskatchewan, Canada to John Ernest Coppock and Theresa Cecilia Schimnosky. His mother once recalled he was so small at birth that she used the top drawer of their dresser as a crib. But he was a fighter and grew up working long hours to support the family farm. He excelled at school and graduated from high school at the top of his class at age 16.



Keith's aptitude for numbers led to a life-long career in accounting. He received his Chartered Accountant designation while working for the Universal Sales and Mercury dealership in Calgary in 1958. His search for better opportunity led him to the city of San Francisco in California, where he continued to work in the auto sales industry. While working at Waters Buick he met his future wife, Carolyn Eriksson. Together they had three children: John Coppock, Karen Coppock (Brian Schmidt), and Megan Gosch (Dave Gosch).



Keith and his wife were active members of Our Lady of Angel's Catholic Church in Burlingame, CA. Over the years they made many close and dear friends. Keith enjoyed playing golf and spent many a weekend swinging a club at courses throughout the SF bay area and beyond. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, Pinochle and Cribbage being two of his favorites. He continued his love of Canadian sports by playing in a curling league in the Bay Area, as well as becoming a season ticket holder when the San Jose Sharks hockey team was formed.



At the age of 65 Keith retired and moved to Portland, Oregon. It was here that his true calling in life was revealed – being a grandfather. Grandsons Zach and Cooper were fortunate to have him in their lives for over 20 years. Grandsons Devin, Jeremy and Markus visited their grandfather regularly during family vacations from San Mateo. All will miss him greatly.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Masses have been arranged and are being said for Keith in Red Deer and Regina by his brothers and sisters in Canada. Masses will also be said at St. Agatha's Catholic church in Portland, where Keith was a long-time parishioner, as well as at Mercy Burlingame, where Karen and Megan attended high school.





