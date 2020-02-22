|
|
Keith Emil Tollas
July 14, 1943 - February 19, 2020Keith Emil Tollas died peacefully at home on February 19, 2020 in Piedmont, CA.
He is survived by his sons: Carter (Tauni) of Sheridan, OR, and Hayden (Jaime), and their children, Jack and Lily, of San Francisco, CA. He also is survived by a sister, Margo Albright; sister-in-law Dolores Tollas; and several nieces and nephews – along with many treasured friends and "honorary family."
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Tollas; his father and mother, Emil & Rose Tollas; step-father Bill Apple; brother Ken Tollas; sister Marcia Arend; and brothers-in-law Earl Arend and Dan Albright.
Keith was born July 14, 1943 in Baroda, MI, where he met and, in 1965, married his high school sweetheart Nancy. Following their graduations from Western Michigan University, they embarked on life's great adventures, moving to Chicago, then Atlanta, where their two sons were born. Eventually, they answered the call of California, where they raised their boys, played tennis and golf in the sunshine, and formed friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Work ethic was endemic to Keith's identity. From his early days selling high-end menswear in Chicago, to his eventual success in banking and wealth management for Solomon Brothers and Bankers Trust, he always adhered to the heartland values of integrity and frugality. He was unfailingly dapper and took great pride in his beautiful family and home – the life he and his cherished wife had built together. After Nancy died from breast cancer in 1993, Keith remained involved in the Piedmont Community Church as a member of the Board of Deacons. He also volunteered weekly at George Mark Children's House, where he enjoyed helping with food prep in the kitchen.
Despite significant health challenges in his recent years, Keith maintained an unwavering optimism and joie de vivre. He adored his sons and grandchildren, and with his close-knit family, road-tripped frequently in California and Oregon. He made a weekly BART trek to San Francisco to spend the afternoon with his grandchildren, helping them with homework and indulging them with too many cookies - but always made it home in time to watch his favorite Golden State Warriors on TV. He enjoyed boisterous annual golf trips and monthly wine tastings with his cadre of friends, traveling from Pebble Beach to Ireland and points between. He was an avid home cook and became famous in the family (and extended family) for his signature Christmas Eve paella, a day-long labor of love, and hallmark of the holiday season.
"He lived, he loved, he laughed, he left…and the world will never be the same." - James Joyce
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, at 11am at Piedmont Community Church, 400 Highland Avenue.
In his memory, contributions may be sent to: George Mark Children's House, 2121 George Mark Lane, San Leandro, CA 94578 or Piedmont Community Church, 400 Highland Avenue, Piedmont, CA 94611.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020