Kelly Anne BlakeKelly Anne Blake, beloved daughter of Rodney William Blake and Pamela Jean Ferguson-Gross, was born July 16, 1995 in Walnut Creek, California and passed away on September 14th at the age of 24.
Kelly attended both Alhambra High School in Martinez and Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton. She recently graduated with honors from Menlo College with a degree in Business. Kelly was known for her free, fun loving and adventurous spirit. She embraced life to its fullest, and was loved by all her knew her. Her soul is best captured by the animals she loved and the places she traveled.
She is survived by her father, Rodney Blake; her mother, Pamela Ferguson-Gross and her husband Richard Gross; her aunt, Claire Anne Blake-Resor and her husband, James Resor; her brother Bryan Blake and his wife Jennifer Blake along with their two daughters, Sophia and Mckenzie Blake; and her fiancé Cameron Sperry.
A Celebration of Life will be held. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Contra Costa Humane Society at cchumane.org.
Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019