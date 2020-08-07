1/1
Kelly Rossi
Kelly Fodrocy Rossi
September 2, 1976 - August 6, 2020
On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Kelly passed away peacefully at her home in North Beach, San Francisco, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born September 2, 1976.

She is survived by her beloved husband Marco Rossi, her two children, daughter, Maria Eunjoo James 17, son, Trey Gyeongmin James 11, and stepson, Nicolas Rossi 16. Her Mother-in-law Lore Rossi, and sister-in-laws, Tina Rossi, Heidi Rossi.

Her mother, Ann Fodrocy, sister, Michelle (John) Stockwell, nephew, Aidan Stockwell, brother, Brian (Natalie) Fodrocy. She is predeceased by her father, Thomas Fodrocy.

Kelly was a devoted loving mother and wife. She touched the lives of her many close friends with her generosity and passion for life. Kelly enjoyed traveling, photography, spending time with her family and friends, and living each day to its fullest. She was known for her infectious smile, and her kind compassionate spirit. She will be deeply missed by her many close friends, family, and all who knew her. Kelly will live forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Salesian Boys & Girls Club, 680 Filbert Street, San Francisco, CA 94133 or salesianclub.org
Due to the Pandemic, private family services will be held.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
