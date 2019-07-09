Ken Lewis LaCosse April 9, 1960 — June 28, 2019 Ken LaCosse passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on June 28, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

A native of San Jose, California, Ken was the younger son of Fred LaCosse and the late Mariette LaCosse.

Ken was an all-conference receiver on the Leland High School football team, and later attended San Jose State University where he studied fine arts and was profoundly influenced by his teachers and experiences there.

Arts and music continued to be at the center of his life, and became the foundation of his career: the study of traditional Japanese shakuhachi music, then the design and manufacture of unique bamboo instruments. Ken crafted hundreds of flutes, which eventually found their way into the hands of players all over the world.

Ken was also a prolific recording artist and videographer who made videos of his original songs as well as covers, parodies, instructional guides, and footage of players using his instruments.

A chance meeting in Europe turned into a decades-long marriage with his beloved wife Susanne Frey. They settled in San Francisco in 1988.

His profound love for his family was well-known. Ken had an especially tight bond with his father and brother, with whom he took many memorable trips.

Ken was a humble man of few but well-chosen words who naturally drew people to him. Ken's niece Lindsey put it this way: "Life is incredibly fragile. Uncle Ken and I had a special bond. He was a man of few words but always spoke with intention. He was the 'cool' uncle, an amazing artist and musician and lived a beautiful life in San Francisco with his love, Sue."

Ken is survived by his wife Susanne Frey, his father Fred LaCosse and stepmother Terry Lowry; his elder brother Kevin and sister-in-law Susan LaCosse; and his nieces Kelsey Cluff, Lindsey Green, Lacey LaCosse, and their families.

A private celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 19 to July 21, 2019