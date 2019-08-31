|
Ken Stevens
2/20/52 ~ 8/20/19Concierge Extraordinaire! Ken is a legend in his field. Born in Texas, he moved to San Francisco when he was 18, moving right to Nob Hill, and went to work at The Stanford Court Hotel as a Doorman. After a successful stint there he was offered a position as Chief Concierge at The Four Seasons Clift. He became a decades long member of the prestigious organization Les Clef D'or and was so proud to be a part of this amazing group of professionals. He was referred to as The Mayor of Geary Street!
After 9/11 the industry changed considerably and sensing a long period of adjustment in his beloved City, Ken moved to Las Vegas and became the Mayor of The Strip!~ becoming Chief Concierge at Paris Hotel. He loved it. He loved all his hotels. And people loved him back. He was admired far and wide by celebrities, family and friends. He was hilarious and smart. A self made man and true to his Texan sensibilities he died with his boots on. He had his health challenges in recent years but hit the ground full steam everyday. Just like his last day, he was getting ready for dinner, all was as usual, then tipped his hat one last time and joined all the family and friends that went before him. His daughter, Tonya, was right by his side, with her family. He is now raising hell in Heaven!
Ken is preceded in death by his sweet son Shannon, his parents and dear friends that were all like family to him.
Ken is survived by his daughters Tonya and Cindy, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and everybody who will miss him dearly.
A Memorial is planned for 9/14/19. The location is still to be determined.
See you later, sweet man.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019