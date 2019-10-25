|
Kenneth RobertsKenneth Roberts (Kenn) passed away peacefully on October 16, at 76 years of age after an arduous struggle with cancer.
Kenn grew up in Los Angeles, and earned his Bachelor's degree at Michigan State University. While studying for his Masters degree, he was called up to serve in the military. During this time, he completed his Masters degree in Computer Science at the University of Southern California.
In 1974 he married his life-long companion and wife Anna.
Kenn had a distinguished career in the Air Force until retiring in 1988 with the rank of Colonel. Upon retirement from the military, they moved to Sausalito and instantly felt at home. He built a second career in computer consulting and system design, while passionately pursuing his hobbies of jazz, exotic cars and photography.
Kenn was a kind, thoughtful, entrepreneurial, hilarious and honorable man who touched the lives of people whom he met even briefly and deeply influenced the lives of many others.
He is survived by his wife Anna, his sister and a legion of good friends . His memory and infectious laughter is cherished by many both near and far.
A celebration of life will be held in mid-November.
If you would like to make a donation in Kenn's memory it should be sent to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019