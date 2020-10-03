1/1
Kenna Welmond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenna Nicole Welmond
September 25, 1926 – July 16, 2020
With deep sadness, we share that Kenna Nicole Welmond, age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on July 16, 2020 in Piedmont, California. Kenna was born a French citizen in Tunisia and emigrated to the United States in 1956 with her loving husband, Andre Welmond. They resided in Piedmont for more than 55 years. She is survived by two children, Danielle, Michel and his wife Laurence, and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Chloe.
Her love for life was felt in everything she did - her delicious cooking, fun sense of humor, natural artistic talents and grace. Full heartedly, she gave to her family and always with a smile, she embraced life's challenges and joys.
Kenna was a pillar of the French speaking community in the Bay Area. As director of the Alliance Française of the East Bay, she increased the number of students remarkably from 40 to 400. She was a leading board member of "Les Amis de La Culture Française" and the French Section of the UC Berkeley Section Club and also the French teacher at the Piedmont Adult School for over 30 years. Her excellent relations with the French Consulate of San Francisco were an attribute. And for her dedicated work, she received the prestigious Medal "Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Merite" from the French government in 2006. She will leave an indelible mark on the French community in the Bay Area.
Her friendship, vivacity, charm and beautiful smile will be greatly missed by many.
If you wish to a make a donation in honor of Kenna Nicole Welmond, please do so at the Alameda Community Food Bank (www.donate.accfb.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved