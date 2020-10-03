Kenna Welmond

Kenna Nicole Welmond
September 25, 1926 – July 16, 2020
With deep sadness, we share that Kenna Nicole Welmond, age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on July 16, 2020 in Piedmont, California. Kenna was born a French citizen in Tunisia and emigrated to the United States in 1956 with her loving husband, Andre Welmond. They resided in Piedmont for more than 55 years. She is survived by two children, Danielle, Michel and his wife Laurence, and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Chloe.
Her love for life was felt in everything she did - her delicious cooking, fun sense of humor, natural artistic talents and grace. Full heartedly, she gave to her family and always with a smile, she embraced life's challenges and joys.
Kenna was a pillar of the French speaking community in the Bay Area. As director of the Alliance Française of the East Bay, she increased the number of students remarkably from 40 to 400. She was a leading board member of "Les Amis de La Culture Française" and the French Section of the UC Berkeley Section Club and also the French teacher at the Piedmont Adult School for over 30 years. Her excellent relations with the French Consulate of San Francisco were an attribute. And for her dedicated work, she received the prestigious Medal "Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Merite" from the French government in 2006. She will leave an indelible mark on the French community in the Bay Area.
Her friendship, vivacity, charm and beautiful smile will be greatly missed by many.
If you wish to a make a donation in honor of Kenna Nicole Welmond, please do so at the Alameda Community Food Bank (www.donate.accfb.org
).