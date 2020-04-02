|
|
Kenneth (Kenny) Scott Cooper
December 26, 1953 - March 30, 2020Kenny unexpectedly passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He became acutely ill and succumbed to systemic complications unrelated to COVID-19. He was surrounded by his immediate family.
Our hearts are saddened and we now "look up" and remember his big, infectious personality and embrace.
Born and raised in San Francisco, he later moved to Marin Country to raise his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Mickey and Rose Cooper and sister Dena.
Ken is survived by his wife Kathy of 42 years, two children Courtney (Erik) and Kyle (Natasha) 3 grandchildren, Oliva, Reed and Lucy who were his everything.
Ken enjoyed his large extended family, that included siblings, Michael, Edward, Dena, Mitchell, and their children and grandchildren; his aunts, uncles, cousins and a large community of friends both personally and professionally.
If you knew him you would agree that he loved hard.
He will be remembered for his infectious smile, sense of humor, late night DJ dance parties and generous heart for everyone. We will all miss his "BIG" hugs.
Ken attended Sacred Heart Cathedral High School in San Francisco. He followed in his father's basketball prowess which lead his 1972 Varsity basketball team to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ken's love for basketball then turned from player to coach, mentoring many children and teenagers.
After graduating High School, he attended San Diego State College and San Francisco State University. He was introduced to contracting trades through his father and uncles.
He was proud of his business, Ken Cooper Roofing and Gutter Systems that he nurtured nearly 45 years. He found deep satisfaction in serving his customers and developing trusting professional relationships, alongside his son, Kyle Cooper, who will carry on his legacy.
A Celebration of Life for Kenny will be held in the future. Donations in his memory can be made to The Salesian Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco, Salesianclub.org and go to the link titled memorial and honor giving, thank you.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020