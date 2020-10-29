Kenneth William Frey



Beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle, Kenneth William Frey passed away suddenly on October 25, 2020. A native San Franciscan, Ken was born on November 21, 1960 to Bruce and Mary Frey. Ken grew up in the Sunset and Daly City where he graduated from Serramonte High School in 1978 and then San Francisco State University in 1984. In 1989 he joined the Marin County Sheriff's Office where he served with honor and distinction for over 30 years. During that time, Ken served in every division of the department: Jail, Courts, Patrol, and Investigations. After serving as a Deputy for his first ten years, he was promoted to Sergeant in 1999, a rank he held until his retirement. Ken was known among peers as a diligent and highly respected investigator who worked many big cases for which he received numerous commendations. Even after his retirement, he continued serving as a Bailiff in the Courts. Ken enjoyed a good round of golf, a solid scuba dive and most especially, time with family and friends. He was a great storyteller and you could always find him in the thick of any gathering swapping tales. Ken took great pride in helping and mentoring others. He was truly a first responder in all aspects of his life - at work, at home and in the community. Ken is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathleen; son, Alex; mother, Mary; sisters, Christine Wilkerson (Jim) and Catherine Burns; sisters-in-law, Christine Puccini (Mike) and Patti Coffey (Arthur). Nieces, Tracy Foster (James); Amy Mayberry (Matt); Siona Lewis-Coffey; Jessica Pevey and Vanessa Burns. Nephews, Matthew Puccini and Trevor Puccini and many cousins and other family members. Ken was a loving, kind hearted, fiercely loyal person and he will be deeply missed. Our hearts are truly broken. Services will be held at a later date.





