Kenneth Keith Hibbs
February 8, 1928 - October 3, 2018Kenneth K. Hibbs, cherished husband and father, a family man to his core. Born on 2/8/28 and raised in Indiana, he grew up a farm boy. In 1945 at age 17, Ken joined the Army, private first class, to serve in WWII. Last assignment, the Presidio of San Francisco, he retired a full colonel in 1977. After the Army, he worked at Bechtel Corporation for several years; and thereafter, purchased Syn-Mar Cultured Marble, a family run business serving the Bay Area until 2014. Ken loved reading, gardening, hiking Mt. Tamalpais and Yosemite's Half Dome, nightly dog walks at Baker Beach, sudoku, morning coffee with the Chronicle, and a couple glasses of German Rhine wine every night. Ken departed this world October 3, 2018, leaving behind Dolores his beloved wife of 70 years; children Deborah, Diana, Daniel, Donna; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Resting peacefully at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, we fondly remember his sense of humor. He was a kind and thoughtful man, and we treasure the memories he left behind.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019