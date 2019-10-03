|
Kenneth Rolf Jensen
January 27, 1947 - July 4, 2019A proud 3rd generation San Franciscan who was raised in the Sunset, Kenn attended Parkside, Hoover J.H., A. Lincoln H.S. & S.F. State College.
Pre-deceased by his parents, Bob & Billie Jensen in August 2005. Kenn is survived by his sister Linda Jensen, husband Bob Schulz, nephew Chace Schulz (Blayne) and many cousins.
Kenn was happy to have worked at Mayta & Jensen Contractors for many years and lived a unique life.
He will be fondly remembered by many for his sense of humor and love of music.
Family and friends are invited to his Memorial Monday Oct. 7th at 2pm at the San Francisco Columbarium, 1 Loraine Ct., S.F. 94118.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019