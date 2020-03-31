|
|
Kenneth John Barbieri
June 11, 1936 - March 30, 2020Kenneth Barbieri, 83, passed away peacefully Monday due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was born in San Francisco to loving parents, Mary and Silvio Barbieri. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert, sister Evelyn Miché, and nephews John and Robert Miché. He is survived by his sister Eleanor Murphy, his son Eric Halsing (Michelle), grandchildren Andrew and Zoie Halsing; nieces Susan McGuirk, Mary Miché, Margaret Miché, Joan Briggs, Jeanne Feldman, and Therese Gamez; nephews Michael and Mark Barbieri; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Kenneth grew up in SF's Excelsior District and attended Archbishop Riordan High School and San Francisco State University. He taught History at Riordan for over 40 years, but he is best remembered for his theatrical productions. Under Ken's direction from 1961-1977, Riordan put on many spectacular shows, including Bye, Bye Birdie, My Fair Lady, Hello Dolly, Mame, and countless others. His productions played to packed houses night after night. Up until his death, former cast-mates and students kept in touch and visited with "Mr. B."
After retiring from teaching, Kenneth stayed involved with the arts; he directed and acted in community theater productions at Spindrift and Hill Barn theaters. Kenneth had a love for traveling and made many trips to Europe. Additionally, he had a magical love of Disneyland.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we have postponed his Celebration of Life to a future date. Stay updated here: https://everloved.com/life-of/kenneth-barbieri
Donations in Ken's memory can be made to Saint Anthony Foundation (www.stanthonysf.org), Parkinson's Disease Foundation (www.apdaparkinson.org), or your .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020