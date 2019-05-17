Kenneth W. Lowman February 16, 1927 - May 14, 2019 Kenneth W. Lowman, passed away in his home on May, 14, 2019, of lung cancer. He was 92 years old. He lived in San Francisco for over 57 years. He was born in Derry, PA on February 16, 1927. The son of Ord and Bessie Lowman, Ken graduated from Derry Borough High School in 1944, and was drafted into the US Army in 1945. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1951. Joined the Department of State Foreign Service in 1955, spent time in the Embassy at Amman, Jordan and at the Consulate General of Geneva, Switzerland in 1958. He is survived by his two cats Mogasawa and Herkimer, his partner of 17 years Shawn W. Frohmuth, his niece Peggy Barnes, and many greatnieces and greatnephews. He is having his ashes put in a giant urn in his beautiful garden with the ashes of all his past cats.

