Kenneth Neumann
May 5, 1926 - Dec. 16, 2019Kenneth Neumann passed away at the age of 93 on December 16, 2019. He is survived by his five sons—Greg, Doug, Mike, Grant, and Reid—four daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, seven granddaughters, three grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.
Ken was born to Dorothy Hartman Neumann and Stanislaus Neumann in Denver, Colorado, on May 5, 1926, the youngest of three brothers. He graduated from Denver North High School in June 1944 and immediately was accepted by the Navy for officer training. On D-Day, he was struck by polio and entered the hospital where he spent much of the following year. He later received an honorable discharge for his condition.
Ken later attended the University of Colorado Boulder, where he received a BS in engineering in 1950. After graduation, Ken went to work for the Bureau of Public Roads, surveying mountain roads in Colorado and Texas. He returned to Denver and married his college sweetheart, Jo Ann Gardner, on October 18, 1952. He and Jo Ann moved westward to San Mateo, California, where they raised five sons.
After working for a number of structural engineering firms, Ken joined Shapiro, Okino, Hom, and Associates (SOHA) in 1971. In 1977 the Kenward S. Oliphant Memorial Award for Engineering Excellence, given by the Consulting Engineers Association of California, was awarded to SOHA for Ken's innovative seismic retrofit of the historic Mission High School façade. After a professional career spanning more than forty years, Ken retired in 1992 and resumed an old passion from his school days: watercolor painting.
Ken experienced two great losses in his life. In 1985, Jo Ann died after thirty-three years of marriage. He was remarried in 1989 to Elizabeth "Betty" Fairweather. They lived in Burlingame and traveled abroad frequently until her death in 2012.
Ken was a man of many interests: science, art, history, politics. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his five boys.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020