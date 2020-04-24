Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Plotkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Plotkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Plotkin Obituary
Kenneth Plotkin

Oct. 20,1955-Mar. 31, 2020

Ken Plotkin was 64 years old when he passed away March 31, 2020.
He was a graduate of Burlingame High School, and Skyline College, and was a devoted employee of San Bruno Lumber for many years.
Ken loved watching and reading about sports, especially baseball. The San Francisco Giants were his favorite team.
He enjoyed stamp collecting, (and had an extensive collection), going to Temple Beth El for Friday night services, and getting together with his movie club friends.
After a stroke in his 40s, Ken spent many years going to Reach, a post-stroke program, where he enjoyed the company of many friends.
Ken was a good- hearted, sweet person, who spoke well of others, and who was positive in his outlook. He remained that way even in the face of substantial life-long challenges.
He didn't complain and was brave. He sets an example for others who have far fewer challenges to overcome.
Ken will be deeply missed.
Ken is survived by his sister Phyllis Plotkin, his sister Anita Crawley, his cousin Ed Schulman, cousin Elaine Freed, nephew Greg Crawley and niece Alisha Crawley-Davis.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -