Kenneth Plotkin
Oct. 20,1955-Mar. 31, 2020Ken Plotkin was 64 years old when he passed away March 31, 2020.
He was a graduate of Burlingame High School, and Skyline College, and was a devoted employee of San Bruno Lumber for many years.
Ken loved watching and reading about sports, especially baseball. The San Francisco Giants were his favorite team.
He enjoyed stamp collecting, (and had an extensive collection), going to Temple Beth El for Friday night services, and getting together with his movie club friends.
After a stroke in his 40s, Ken spent many years going to Reach, a post-stroke program, where he enjoyed the company of many friends.
Ken was a good- hearted, sweet person, who spoke well of others, and who was positive in his outlook. He remained that way even in the face of substantial life-long challenges.
He didn't complain and was brave. He sets an example for others who have far fewer challenges to overcome.
Ken will be deeply missed.
Ken is survived by his sister Phyllis Plotkin, his sister Anita Crawley, his cousin Ed Schulman, cousin Elaine Freed, nephew Greg Crawley and niece Alisha Crawley-Davis.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020