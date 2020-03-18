|
Kenneth Salem Najour
February 25, 1923 - February 20, 2020Kenneth lived a full and eventful life. He brought humor and love to everyone who knew him. He was a devoted husband to Richard and a loving son, brother, and uncle. He is loved and he will be missed. Kenneth was born in Reedley, CA and grew up in San Jose CA. He graduated from San Jose
High School and served in the Army in World War II. He then moved to San Francisco and started his own business. He later worked for the federal government. Kenneth met Richard in San Francisco and they were together for 48 years and belonged to the Most Holy Redeemer parish in San Francisco. Kenneth is predeceased by his husband Richard H. Dunphey; his father Lazarus Najour, mother Marguerite Najour, sister Barbara Reed, brother Donald Najour, sister in law Joy Najour, brother in law Lane Reed, and nephew Dana Reed. Kenneth is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020