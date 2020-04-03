|
|
Kenneth Samuel Scaruffi
November 15, 1927 - March 18, 2020 San Leandro
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Kenneth Samuel Scaruffi passed away at the age of 92. Ken was born in San Francisco on November 15, 1927, to Samuel and Elizabeth (DeFilippo) Scaruffi. Ken graduated from Galileo High School and in 2010 was inducted into Galileo's Sports Hall of Fame. Ken spent his working years as a Construction and Maintenance Superintendent in foreign countries, including Africa and Indonesia. He also worked on projects in Canada, on the Alaskan Pipeline, and a military project on Kwajalien in the Marshall Islands. Ken is survived by his wife, Diane, granddaughter Connie, sister Beverly (Jack) LaRocca, nephews Sam, Al, and Jack Jr., LaRocca and niece, Rosemarie LaRocca McDougall, and brothers-in-law, Lou and Steve Osternig. Ken had a passion for classic cars. As most "car guys," Ken spent many happy hours in his (way overcrowded) garage working on his 1934 Ford Roadster. He enjoyed showing his hot rod at car events throughout California. One special trip was to a car show in Victoria, Canada, where the car top never went up regardless of the weather. Ken was a great story teller and loved to share stories of his career with his family and friends. He loved and enjoyed his family and friends and he will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020