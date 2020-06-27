Father Kenneth M. Westray, Jr.June 15, 1951 - June 24, 2020Father Kenneth M. Westray, Jr, (Fr. Ken) pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in San Francisco, died June 24 at the age of 68. He is survived by his loving mother Jean, his sister Cecilia, brother Kevin, nephew Vonty Kenneth, and countless friends and loved ones.Fr. Ken was born and raised in Washington DC. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Washington DC, Gonzaga College High School, Washington, DC, the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY, Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg, MD, and St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park, CA.Fr. Ken took up his first assignment as associate pastor at Sacred Heart Church in San Francisco on Jan. 15, 1982. In 1983, he was appointed to St. Elizabeth Parish, and was also accepted for an assignment with the Military Vicariate as chaplain in the United States Navy Inactive Reserve.By 1987, Fr. Ken was a valued member of the Council of Priests, and in 1988, was named co-principal of Sacred Heart Grammar School.In all, Fr. Ken ministered as pastor for 14 years at Sacred Heart Parish. From 2000 until 2008, he then served as pastor of St. Sebastian Parish in Greenbrae, and from 2008 until 2011, as pastor of St. Isabella Parish in San Rafael. He began his last assignment, at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, on July 1, 2011.Fr. Ken's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to all for the kind wishes and support during this very difficult time. Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated when Covid restrictions have been lifted.