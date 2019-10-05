San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Kenny Vann Jr. Obituary
Kenny Vann Jr.

Kenny Vann Jr. passed away September 23rd in Santa Rosa, CA at the age of 83. Loving husband of the late Derith "Dee" Vann. Father of Mark and Kenny Vann III, stepfather of Hans, Fritz, Kurt, and Derith, grandfather to 8, great-grandfather to 3.
Kenny was a full blooded Cherokee, born in Talequah, OK. He moved to California and became a fire fighter where he met his wife, Dee, of 56 years. Longtime resident of San Francisco and Pacifica, he was involved with the Native American art movement and was an avid artist in his own right. Kenny was a welder, boilermaker and ultimately a blacksmith on the world famous cable cars. Kenny liked joking and teasing anyone around him. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and his beloved LA Dodgers.
Friends are invited to visit Monday, October 7th at 3pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am the following day at Duggan's Serra Mortuary. Interment to follow at Olivet Memorial Park in Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
