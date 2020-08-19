Kent Russell

Kent Alan Russell

February 10, 1947 - August 9, 2020

Kent Alan Russell — stage name, "Kaptain Kent" — peacefully passed away on August 9, 2020 surrounded by his son Kane, daughters Blaire and Chandra, sons-in-law Arvind and Abe, and six grandchildren: Hayes, Tristan, Grady, Abie, Scarlett, and Kayla. Kent's wife of 37 years, Pamela, and parents Arthur and Zina, preceded him in death.

Kent was born in New York, NY in 1947. His younger brother Lance came three years later, and the two would share a passion for singing and songwriting. A reserved elementary and high school student, Kent came out of his shell while enrolled at Princeton University from 1964 to 1968. Bonding over the Beatles and Dylan, he and three classmates formed the rock band "Us4," playing gigs throughout New England.

After college, Kent attended UC Berkeley law school, where he edited the California Law Review, grew out his hair, and joined the 1968 protests. Kent interviewed with a white shoe law firm, but knew it wasn't a match when they asked him to cut his hair. He instead took a job at the law offices of Melvin Belli, the "King of Torts." There Kent tackled criminal defense cases and became a talented trial lawyer himself.

In 1976, Kent opened his own law practice. He obtained acquittals in numerous criminal cases, including that of Sonny Barger and his then-wife Sharon in the year-long "RICO" trial, as memorialized in Sonny's book Hells Angel.

In 1981, Kent posted an ad at Hastings law school for volunteers to help host a networking event. A female student Pamela Russell answered the ad — and it was love at first sight. They married in Mexico and together founded their law practice, Russell and Russell.

In 1982, the couple had their first child, Kane. Soon thereafter came twin daughters, Blaire and Chandra, and the family moved to a Victorian home in San Francisco. Kent built himself a music room in the basement, where he regularly treated audiences to impromptu concerts.

Over time Kent developed a specialty in habeas corpus law, representing criminal defendants challenging their convictions. Kent authored and published the California Habeas Handbook, giving prisoners user-friendly tips for navigating the complex habeas process. As Kent would put it, his professional legacy was not about winning, but leveling the playing field for the "underdog." His passion for his career motivated his two daughters to attend both his alma maters and become lawyers.

In 2007 Kent was diagnosed with the first of five cancers. His illness became a musical muse, providing inspiration for songs he crafted during chemotherapy. In 2018, cancer surgery on his tongue didn't stop him from traveling to his 50th college reunion where he performed with his Us4 bandmates — featuring the song "Reunion 50" that Kent wrote for the occasion.

A city kid by birth and a naturalist at heart, Kent loved the outdoors — especially watching sunsets on Round Lake, Minnesota; digging for clams in Sequim, Washington; and playing guitar on the Russian River in Guerneville, California. In his later years he took up golf, getting his first lesson (and a golfing partner) from someone he had met in line at Office Depot.

Kent's friends and family will forever remember him for his boundless optimism, infectious passion, razor-sharp intellect, leg-thumping musical performances, and unshakable resilience.



