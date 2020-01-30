|
|
Kerry John Myrons
27 January, 2020Kerry John Myrons passed away peacefully at Windsor Manor Rehabilitation Center in Concord. He is survived by his brothers William Myrons and Michael Myrons, Jr. and his sister Margaret Miles and sister-in-law Diane Myrons. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes church, 3820 Chestnut Avenue in Concord at 12 Noon on 6 February, 2020 with internment at Holy Cross Cemetary in Colma shortly thereafter.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020