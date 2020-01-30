Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Myrons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Myrons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerry Myrons Obituary
Kerry John Myrons

27 January, 2020

Kerry John Myrons passed away peacefully at Windsor Manor Rehabilitation Center in Concord. He is survived by his brothers William Myrons and Michael Myrons, Jr. and his sister Margaret Miles and sister-in-law Diane Myrons. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes church, 3820 Chestnut Avenue in Concord at 12 Noon on 6 February, 2020 with internment at Holy Cross Cemetary in Colma shortly thereafter.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -