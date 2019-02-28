Resources More Obituaries for Kevin Bledsoe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kevin Bledsoe

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kevin "KC" Bledsoe July 24, 1998 - February 23, 2019 After a sudden death on Saturday, February 23, 2019, Our Lord called Kevin (KC), 20 years old, to join his recently departed grandparents Patricia and Laurie McCaffrey. KC grew up in Kentfield and was attending Santa Barbara City College. KC recently graduated from Marin Catholic High School, with athletic honors, earning 7 Varsity Letters in football, tennis and cross country. KC loved the camaraderie of his teammates, classmates, and "Selmo Crew". He was captain of the MC tennis team and earned All-League MCAL and MVP. KC was currently playing for the Santa Barbara CC tennis team. In addition to sports, he served in the BSA, achieving LIFE level. KC was also very proud to serve 9 years as an altar server at St. Sebastian and Marin Catholic.

KC will be especially missed by his mother AnnMarie McCaffrey- Bledsoe of Novato and his father Kevin J. Bledsoe of Dorrington. AnnMarie supported KCs athletics as team mom for Ross Valley Little League, St. Sebastian CYO, and Marin Catholic teams.

KC was especially fond of both his grandfathers' Laurie McCaffrey and Jim Bledsoe, who had a great influence on his life. In addition to loving his many uncles and aunts, KC loved his cousins and enjoyed socializing with them at his grandparents' (McCaffery's) Russian River summer home and (Bledsoe's) Tahoe vacation home, where KC became a very good golfer and skier. In addition to his parents and grandparents, Lori and Jim Bledsoe, KC is survived by his aunts Lynn McCaffrey (Steve Powell) and Lynette Bledsoe Van Dell (Jeff); uncles: Greg McCaffrey, Steve McCaffrey (Kristina), Jim McCaffrey (Cheri), and Mike Bledsoe, as well as his cousins Nathan and Bryan Van Dell, Steven and Michaela Powell, Shannon, Ryan, Patrick, Leo, and Elizabeth McCaffrey, and Casandra Bledsoe.

All friends are invited to the Roman Catholic Mass and funeral service, with a reception to follow on Friday, March 8, 2019. Mass will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, commencing at 11:00am and located at 373 Bon Air Rd., Kentfield, CA. There will be a Holy Rosery at 10:00am prior to Mass. Please be advised that parking is limited; consider carpooling or rideshare.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marin Catholic High School Scholarship Fund.

