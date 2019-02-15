Kevin Joseph Conroy September 4, 1928 - January 23, 2019 Kevin Joseph Conroy, age 90, of San Francisco, California, passed away on January 23, 2019, in San Mateo, California.



Kevin was born in San Francisco to Irish immigrants John and Julia (O'Shea) Conroy. He grew up in the Sunset District, graduated from St. Anne of the Sunset, and was in Saint Ignatius class of 1946, where classmates described him as "congenial Kev." He was stationed in Japan as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army then joined the San Francisco Police Department, where he retired as a lieutenant after 30 years.



On February 23, 1957, a day Kevin described as the happiest day in his life, he and Virginia "Pearl" Wade were married at Carmel Mission Basilica. They reared six children in Epiphany Parish, where they were heavily involved in parish activities.



Kevin and Virginia loved to travel and raved about trips to Canada, Europe, and Arizona for spring training to watch Kevin's beloved SF Giants. They also enjoyed visiting their family around the country. Kevin was active in the SF Police Credit Union and a strong supporter of public libraries.



Kevin was predeceased by his wife, parents, brother Bill, and sister Patricia Brady.



He is survived by his children Julie, Brian, Amy, Lucy (Brian McBride), Mary, and Ellen Lopez (Aaron); grandchildren Matthew (Amanda) O'Leary, Benjamin (Colleen) O'Leary, Kevin Lopez, Aidan Lopez, and Liam McBride; and great-grandchildren Roisin O'Leary, Diarmuid O'Leary, Joseph O'Leary, and Eibhlin O'Leary.



Donations in Kevin's memory can be made to the San Francisco Police Officers Association (attn: Community Services Fund), 800 Bryant St., 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94103.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary