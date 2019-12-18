|
Kevin Charles Cottrell
September 21, 1942 - December 10, 2019Kevin Charles Cottrell passed unexpectedly at his Sausalito home on December 10. He was a proud native San Franciscan, a graduate of USF and Golden Gate College of Law, and one of life's great characters. A charter member of the Marina Boys, avid golfer, animal lover, John Wayne movie aficionado, mentor and friend to many. Adored for his opinionated and frank disposition, he loved his friends and family deeply, without hesitation, and they loved him right back.
His mother, Katherine, and father Dr. John Cottrell loved him dearly and saw him through an eventful childhood that included no end of surprises. They preceded him in death as did his closest friends Jimmy Chiosso, Gary Giannini and Rick Newsom, leaving Bob Pechoultres as the only standard-bearer of a remarkable band of brothers.
Kevin influenced many during his seventy-seven years. He loved mentoring, be it golf or history. He loved riding horses. He had an unsatiated passion for playing golf, especially at the Olympic Club. He loved to complain. He loved a good party, laugh and tell stories. An avid 49er fan, Kevin delighted in going to the movies with Will and John. He enjoyed his very colorful and interesting life.
Kevin retired from the Brokerage firm, Shields & Co., in 1978, and formed Atwood Associates. All told, he spent over 50 years in the investment industry, as it suited his competitive side. He called it a game of wits, a game he felt he'd win every day.
Kevin will be sorely missed by the many people who were fortunate to know him, especially his cousin Mike Casassa, wife Corrinne and daughter Katherine. His son John Larson, wife Sasha, and grandchildren, Katie, Will and Lily. Tony Chiosso, wife Susan and children, Duke and Dean. Linda Ballard and her children, Heatherly and Reggie. Joan Giannini and her children Matthew and Kate. Sal Zagari and wife Neri and their children, Janina, Dina and Ardian. They shared a special bond with Kevin along with too many for this space. You know who you are.
If, as Ronnie Oldham says, "Excellence is the result of caring more than others think is wise, risking more than others think is safe, dreaming more than others think is practical, and expecting more than others think is possible" then Kevin Charles Cottrell, aka, Old Cal, lived a most excellent life. Rest in Peace dear friend. You were much loved and admired by so many.
There will be a celebration of Kevin's life in January.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a or, if you want to celebrate Kevin's life, do what Kevin would do: Give $100 to a young underprivileged child or a young relative, and ask them to spend it foolishly!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019