Kevin Nils Hornick May 10, 1954 - May 7, 2019 Kevin Nils Hornick passed away unexpectedly with his loving wife, Anna, by his side. Born in San Francisco to Michael & Jeanne Hornick, he was raised in South San Francisco with older brother Jeff and twin brother Ken. Kevin was an all-star athlete at El Camino High School. He enjoyed a 30 year career in Public Works and in recent years worked in private transportation; he loved working with the public and his clients. Kevin was a Beatles super fan and will now forever be 64.



Kevin is survived by the love of his life and constant companion Anna; daughters Christina Avellino (Joseph) of Bernardsville, NJ, Andrea Kellerman (Zachary) of San Francisco, CA and Stephanie Singh (Ray) of Rockaway Township, NJ; grandchildren Jacob and Shoshanna Kellerman and Sabina Singh. He is also survived by older brother Jeff and niece Lacy Wetmore and her family (Kevin, Kevin Jr., and Cordelia). Known to many as "Big Kev" his heart and personality matched his stature; he was kind and generous to all who crossed his path and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 1st in San Mateo from 11 am - 2 pm.

For location details please

email [email protected]







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 12 to May 26, 2019