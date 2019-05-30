|
Kevin John Keane
Dec 4, 1946 - May 18, 2019Our beloved dad, Kevin John Keane, passed away unexpectedly on May 18th at the age of 72 in Seattle WA. He is survived by his daughter Michelle, son Ryan (Natalie), his adored grandson Lucca Keane; sister Breezie (Bruce) Halldorson; brother Bert (Ami) Keane and several nieces and nephews. Kevin was born and raised in San Francisco and had a deep fondness for the Giants and 49ers. He had a way of putting a smile on everyone's face, a great sense of humor, and will be missed by many. Interment private at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019