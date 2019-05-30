Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Keane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Keane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin Keane Obituary
Kevin John Keane

Dec 4, 1946 - May 18, 2019

Our beloved dad, Kevin John Keane, passed away unexpectedly on May 18th at the age of 72 in Seattle WA. He is survived by his daughter Michelle, son Ryan (Natalie), his adored grandson Lucca Keane; sister Breezie (Bruce) Halldorson; brother Bert (Ami) Keane and several nieces and nephews. Kevin was born and raised in San Francisco and had a deep fondness for the Giants and 49ers. He had a way of putting a smile on everyone's face, a great sense of humor, and will be missed by many. Interment private at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.