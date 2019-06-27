San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Kenneally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Kenneally


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kevin Kenneally Obituary
Kevin Kenneally

Nov. 17, 1959 -June 25 2019

Kevin Kenneally, a native of Ring, Waterford, Ireland, born on November 17, 1959 who moved to America in 1985 and settled in San Francisco, CA in 1988. After a brief illness Kevin sadly passed away at the home of his beloved sister Breeda.

Attended Ring Primary School, High School Saint Nioclas (Meánscoil San Nioclás) and furthered his education at Waterford Wexford Training Services where he completed his apprenticeship. A gifted carpenter and builder, Kevin had his own construction business in the San Francisco Bay Area.

An avid sports fan, Kevin enjoyed nothing more than watching and commenting on GAA matches. He took a particular interest in the trials and tribulations of the Waterford County GAA team of his native Ireland. He was always deeply interested and supported unreservedly his local GAA team in Ring, Ireland (CLG na Rinne).

Kevin had a fine eye for detail and was always able to recall important dates with great ease. He was a gentle soul, who always tried to help out the Irish community in San Francisco in any way that he could. He also adored his native Gaeltacht area and Irish language.

He is survived by his Father, Mr. Nollaig Kenneally, his sisters, Breeda, Nuala and Tina, his brothers, Michael, Noel, Val and Gabriel. Brothers-in-law Dominic and Paschal, sister in laws Mary and Kathy, nieces and nephews, many friends and relatives.

Friends may visit Tuesday, July 2nd from 3pm - 9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. Kevin will be laid to rest with his beloved mother in Ireland.




logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now