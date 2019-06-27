Kevin Kenneally Nov. 17, 1959 -June 25 2019 Kevin Kenneally, a native of Ring, Waterford, Ireland, born on November 17, 1959 who moved to America in 1985 and settled in San Francisco, CA in 1988. After a brief illness Kevin sadly passed away at the home of his beloved sister Breeda.



Attended Ring Primary School, High School Saint Nioclas (Meánscoil San Nioclás) and furthered his education at Waterford Wexford Training Services where he completed his apprenticeship. A gifted carpenter and builder, Kevin had his own construction business in the San Francisco Bay Area.



An avid sports fan, Kevin enjoyed nothing more than watching and commenting on GAA matches. He took a particular interest in the trials and tribulations of the Waterford County GAA team of his native Ireland. He was always deeply interested and supported unreservedly his local GAA team in Ring, Ireland (CLG na Rinne).



Kevin had a fine eye for detail and was always able to recall important dates with great ease. He was a gentle soul, who always tried to help out the Irish community in San Francisco in any way that he could. He also adored his native Gaeltacht area and Irish language.



He is survived by his Father, Mr. Nollaig Kenneally, his sisters, Breeda, Nuala and Tina, his brothers, Michael, Noel, Val and Gabriel. Brothers-in-law Dominic and Paschal, sister in laws Mary and Kathy, nieces and nephews, many friends and relatives.



Friends may visit Tuesday, July 2nd from 3pm - 9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. Kevin will be laid to rest with his beloved mother in Ireland.











Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary