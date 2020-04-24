|
Kevin Leslie Moran
January 22, 1961 - April 17, 2020Survived by his father Leslie K. Moran, brother Patrick K. Moran, sisters Teresa A. (Terry) Moran and Mary Ann E. Moran, two nephews: Anthony F. (Tony) Asturias, and Christopher O. Moran, and many cousins and friends. Kevin joins his beloved mother Carolyn J. Moran.
Our beloved Kevin peacefully went to rest after a long journey up the Stairway to Heaven.
A native San Franciscan, Kevin attended St. Anne's Elementary School, Riordan High School and graduated valedictorian from Downtown High School. Kevin loved music, painting, gardening, shopping and his various dogs and cats. Most of all, Kevin loved music—he played the keyboards and sang karaoke.
He touched many people—many more than he knew. He was an example of what a true angel on earth is. He was kind, forgiving, patient, generous, calm, loving, peaceful and always positive.
He showed through actions, not words, what is important in life. He bonded our family. It was a pleasure making him smile, laugh, feel a little more comfortable and happy.
He is at peace and surrounded by love.
His essence will forever be with anyone who ever met him. He was a real fighter—he never gave up. He made a major mark on the world. He is our Superman.
A private service will include only immediate family members. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020