San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Moran


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kevin Moran Obituary
Kevin Leslie Moran

January 22, 1961 - April 17, 2020

Survived by his father Leslie K. Moran, brother Patrick K. Moran, sisters Teresa A. (Terry) Moran and Mary Ann E. Moran, two nephews: Anthony F. (Tony) Asturias, and Christopher O. Moran, and many cousins and friends. Kevin joins his beloved mother Carolyn J. Moran.
Our beloved Kevin peacefully went to rest after a long journey up the Stairway to Heaven.
A native San Franciscan, Kevin attended St. Anne's Elementary School, Riordan High School and graduated valedictorian from Downtown High School. Kevin loved music, painting, gardening, shopping and his various dogs and cats. Most of all, Kevin loved music—he played the keyboards and sang karaoke.
He touched many people—many more than he knew. He was an example of what a true angel on earth is. He was kind, forgiving, patient, generous, calm, loving, peaceful and always positive.
He showed through actions, not words, what is important in life. He bonded our family. It was a pleasure making him smile, laugh, feel a little more comfortable and happy.
He is at peace and surrounded by love.
His essence will forever be with anyone who ever met him. He was a real fighter—he never gave up. He made a major mark on the world. He is our Superman.
A private service will include only immediate family members. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now