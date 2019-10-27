|
|
Kevin Michael Sugrue
Nov. 30, 1955 - Oct. 19, 2019Kevin Michael Sugrue, 63, passed away on October 19th in Santa Cruz, California. He was born on November 30th, 1955 in San Francisco, California to Michael and Eileen Sugrue.
Kevin grew up in Oakland, California. He graduated from Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, California in 1974. Kevin had a lifelong love of cars and after high school began his career as an auto mechanic. He later owned and operated his own shop, Kevin's Automotive. For the last 7 years of his life, Kevin worked as a truck driver for Reed & Graham, Inc. in San Jose.
Kevin enjoyed his work. He also had a passion for golf which he enjoyed playing with family and friends. He suffered from addiction but was clean and sober for the last 15 years of his life. Something he was very proud of.
Kevin is survived by his son, Michael, his sister, Sheila, his brothers, Brian, Brendan and John, his granddaughter, Addison, and nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Eileen Sugrue.
A wake will be held on November 30th at 3 PM at Crogan's Montclair in Oakland, where he used to have lunch weekly with his father. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or to The First Tee of Silicon Valley.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019