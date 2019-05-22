Kevin Jude Talesfore Good Friday at 3:00pm, Kevin died during surgery at the age of 61. Tragically he was predeceased by both his sons, Brandon at the age of 13 in 1996 and Eugene (Gino) at the age of 26, only months ago. Kevin was the third child of the late Eugene and Mary Ellen (Kelly) Talesfore. He is survived by his sister and two brothers, Jean Pedroza, Dennis Talesfore and Monsignor John Talesfore. Following private family services, Kevin was laid to rest with his parents and son Brandon at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.



Kevin's family cannot recall his ever speaking an unkind word or acting in an uncharitable manner. To honor him, in lieu of a memorial gift, please show compassion to someone who has fallen on hard times.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019