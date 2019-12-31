|
|
Kevin James Vincent
January 7, 1952 - December 16, 2019Kevin passed away peacefully after a brief bout with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sally Vincent, and his nieces, Kate Petersen and Margot Vincent. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Francis Vincent, brother Michael Vincent, and sister Patsy Vincent.
Kevin was proud to be a native San Franciscan. He attended George Washington High School, SF City College, and SF State University. His first love was music, and Kevin was a naturally talented musician who excelled at the tuba and bass guitar. After college, he worked as a professional musician throughout Northern California, then became a highly skilled auto mechanic, specializing in German performance cars. Later in life, Kevin proudly took and passed the CHEFS culinary training program and worked as a professional cook.
Kevin was a big man with a big heart and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020