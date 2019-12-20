|
|
Khajag Sarkissian Khajag Sarkissian was born on September 6, 1937 in Nazareth, Palestine to Arshalouys and Sarkis Sarkissian. He was the third of four brothers; Nazareth, Varoujan and Jirair. Khajag was the dedicated and loving husband to Hildy and father to Aram and Sevag. His grandchildren, Alec, Lori, Talar, Artoon and Siran and dozens of nieces and nephews were a source of never-ending joy. And let's not forget his four-legged buddy, Bogie.
Khajag was raised in Beirut, Lebanon surrounded by his extended family and the vibrant Armenian community that established itself in Beirut in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide.
Khajag attended Central High School in Beirut. To achieve his dreams and aspirations, Khajag came to America in 1959 to further his education. Khajag put himself through college and graduated from the University of San Francisco.
In the mid-60's, while working at Greyhound, Khajag met his wife Hildy and so began a partnership of over 50 years. One of the first big adventures together was to found the Caravansary Restaurant with Hildy's sister and brother-in-law, Ortrun and Gerry Niesar. The restaurant and catering business was a huge success, helping define a new wave of cuisine and coffee culture in the Bay Area. It was during that time that Khajag and chef, Setrak Injaian, created the renowned Aram Sandwich. While it's now known by many other names, the wrap-style sandwich was entirely unique at the time.
The Caravansary was followed by the Orient Express Restaurant in San Francisco, located in the One Market Plaza building on Stuart Street, across from the Ferry Building. The Orient Express remained open until the early 1990s where, for many years, it was the place to see and been seen. Khajag closed out his professional working years at Giraux Jewelers, joining his brother Jirair and family in bringing a little sparkle to other people's lives.
Khajag succeeded greatly in his professional life. However, his hands, heart and soul were meant to serve others, especially in his beloved Armenian community. He felt the responsibility of doing his part to sustain the Armenian diaspora. His passion, leadership, humility and generosity of time and talent was universally admired.
Khajag poured his heart into the aspirations of the Armenian community. He held KZV Armenian School (San Francisco) and the local chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America particularly close to his heart as helped create and sustain both organizations.
In recent years, Khajag and Hildy retired to Napa Valley, a place they loved so much. Khajag passed away in Yountville, CA, on Saturday, December 14th. In loving memory and with solemn respect, prayers and services shall be offered for the peaceful repose of KHAJAG SARKISSIAN.
A Wake will be held Sunday, December 22nd, at 6:00 PM, at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church. The Funeral Service on Monday, December 23rd, at 11:00 AM, also at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church. Interment to follow the church service at Cypress Lawn, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
The family of Khajag Sarkissian has kindly requested that donations in lieu of flowers be made to KZV Armenian School and ANCA San Francisco-Bay Area.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019