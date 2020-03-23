|
|
Kim B. Alexander
February 27, 1931 - March 12, 2020Kim B. Alexander passed away on March 12th, 2020 in Aptos, California. Kim had been a longtime resident of Los Altos, California before moving to Aptos in 2014.
Kim was born in Los Angeles in 1931 and attended Miss Harker's Boarding school in Palo Alto, California where she graduated High School in 1948. She went on to attend Stanford University where she earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Education in 1952. That same year she married John W. Alexander, known as Jack, whom she met at Stanford. They lived most of their married lives in the towns of Palo Alto and Los Altos.
She worked as a journalist for the San Mateo Times in the 1950s, and engaged in volunteer work from the 1960s on.
Kim was a lover of animals and supported animal rescue organizations as well as taking in any stray cat that came her way and finding a good home for it. She instilled a love for animals in her children as well.
She is survived by her children Jody Alexander of Santa Cruz, California, and John K. Alexander of Runaway Bay, Queensland, Australia, and her grandson Campbell Z. Alexander of San Francisco, California, and her kitty Boo.
In lieu of flowers please kindly make a donation to: Pets in Need, Redwood City, California, www.petsinneed.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020