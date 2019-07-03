|
|
Kim AnneBrownstone-Schmidt
Dec 7, 1964 - July 5, 2009We warmly remember your loving spirit and the joy of welcoming your baby, Porter, with love and caring for 7 years before your tragic and unexpected departure.
We know you are smiling in heaven as Porter is growing into a fine young man now 17 years old.
Thank you for blessing us with your beautiful soul, delightful humor reflecting your values of dedication and love of family.
We gratefully thank family and friends who continue to donate gifts in memory of Kim honoring her volunteer efforts in support of children and education with Crystal Springs Upland School and with social support for CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse) in San Mateo.
With love from your family.
Caroline and Louis Brownstone and her son Porter.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019