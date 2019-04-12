Resources More Obituaries for Kimberly Egan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kimberly Egan

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kimberly Wood Egan May 12th, 1957 – March 27, 2019 That infectious booming laugh… her red hair that entered a room before she did… the joy of helping others, particularly the less fortunate… the arched brow and mischievous twinkle in her eye that signaled fun was going to be had… her passion for food, wine, spontaneous dancing and adventurous moments… her deep abiding love of her family and friends… a unique ability to "collect" people, and connect them with others… an intensely competitive spirit, seen in business and on the tennis court… a role model for women in career and in life… the calm mixed with delight that she experienced on the beaches of West Marin, accompanied by one of her beloved flatties… and the inspirational poise, grace and sense of peace she exhibited during her two year battle against a devastating foe.



Kimberly Wood Egan, 61, of Oakland California, died on March 27th, 2019 from complications due to breast cancer. She was born on May 12th, 1957 in Oakland, California, the adoptive daughter of Charles D. Wood and Audrey M. Wood who predeceased her.



Kimberly met her husband of 29 years, Robert B. Egan, Jr., at a company volleyball game. It was "love at first spike". She is survived by Bob; her children, Adam C. Boyer (Pamela) of Oakland and Katherine A. Egan of Washington, DC; and her adoptive brother, Kevin C. Wood (Kathryn) of Oakley.



Kimberly was a partner and co-founder of CCD Helmsman, a food and beverage innovation consultancy that has sparked the introduction of hundreds of breakthrough products. Kimberly had a keen understanding of food and beverage trends and how to apply them to everyday grocery products. She knew how to blend strategy and creativity to get the most – and the best— out of everyone she worked with. Previously, she worked in sales and marketing management positions for Hunt-Wesson and General Foods, paving the way for the next generation of female executives.



Kimberly graduated from California State University, Chico with a BA in Information and Communications Studies.



Hundreds celebrated her life at a memorial service on April 5th at Piedmont Community Church in Piedmont California.



The family asks that Memorials be made to GRATEFUL GATHERINGS, a Bay Area charity that brings hope to families in transition from a crisis or homelessness. Grateful Gatherings volunteers transform empty apartments or houses into fully furnished "homes" where families can thrive. Visit https://gratefulgatherings.org/donate/ , choose "general fund" and enter "In honor of Kimberly Egan" in the notes field. Or by mail to Grateful Gatherings, 1528 Webster St., Oakland, CA 94612-3314.

