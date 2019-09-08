|
Kimberly "Kim" Ann MontagueKimberly Ann Montague, the most gentle, kind, compassionate, free spirit passed away in her sleep on July 5, 2019 in Glenwood Springs, CO. at the age of 61. Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Charlie Montague and her brother Charlie, Kim was born and raised in San Francisco and attended St. Cecilia's School and Star of the Sea High School. Those high school years awaken her passionate love of the outdoors and nature. At the University of Montana, Kim received a double degree in wildlife biology and botany. She then set off for her first job in Seward, Alaska in the forestry dept. where she formed many lasting friendships. Later she settled in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and her fondness of children led her to working part time as a Montessori aide in the summer and as a ski instructor at Sunlight in the winter.
Kim was very active in her community, volunteering and co-chairing the Annual Glenwood Springs Triathlon. One of her goals was to hike all of Colorado's 14,000 ft. peaks, many of which she achieved. An adventurer at heart, and smitten with traveling, Kim covered 5 continents and shared many wonderful experiences with family and friends. Her many talents included basket weaving, knitting, dancing and singing. She jumped at the chance to participate in the local musicals, such as Oliver, Fiddler on the Roof and The Sound of Music. Always resilient when she faced obstacles, and compassionate of animals, Kim challenged herself, went back to school, and spent the last 7 years working as a vet tech caring for the rescue animals at C.A.R.E. in Glenwood Springs.
Kim leaves behind the canine love of her life, Zoe, her loving sister, Barbara (Rick) Gaudinier, her loving brother Mike (Kathy) Montague. She was very special to her nephew, Bradley (Cait) Gaudinier, and nieces, Allison Gaudinier, Lindsay Gaudinier (Gabe), Leah (Ben) Versal, Megan (Tom) Sweeney, Kelly Montague, grandnephews, Nicholas, Garret, Henry, James, and grandnieces Brianna, Maya, and the many cousins from the San Francisco Bay Area.
A mass celebrating Kim's life will be held at St. Gabriel's Church, 2559 40th Ave. S.F, 94116 at 11 am on October 19th with a reception following.
Donations can be made to the Colorado Animal Rescue, 2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 or www.coloradoanimalrescue.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019