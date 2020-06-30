Kimiko Glattly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimiko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimiko Glattly

Age 94 years, a native of Okayama City, Japan passed away peacefully at home in the company of friends, June 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Genpei and Katsuno Nigo. Loving mother of the late Eric Glattly. Devoted friend to many, especially Katherine Scanlon, Judith Grogan-Shorb, Yuri Shirai, Ben Reilly & Tyler Shirai-Rielly, Kayko, Don, Michael and Nikki Robins, Patricia, Jennifer, Michael and Nicholas Culhane, Francie & Joannie O'Leary.
Kimiko ("Kimmy") was extremely proud of her Japanese heritage and of becoming a Naturalized US Citizen. She was a licensed Cosmetologist who loved her career as a hairdresser and her customers, many of whom became life-long friends. She enjoyed sharing her gift as a talented hairdresser long after her retirement. Kimiko was proud of her service in earlier years as a cook at Kimochi in Japan Town for the residents.
She was a member of the Irish Immigration Pastoral Center Active Retirement. Grateful thanks to Fr. Ray Allender, Fr. Brendan McBride, Dr. Yong Liu, Julie Tan, Joan Cuddihy, Janette Masterson and Steve Welch & Staff.
Friends are invited to the graveside service for Kimiko on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:30am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 431-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved