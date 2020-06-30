Kimiko Glattly

Kimiko GlattlyAge 94 years, a native of Okayama City, Japan passed away peacefully at home in the company of friends, June 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Genpei and Katsuno Nigo. Loving mother of the late Eric Glattly. Devoted friend to many, especially Katherine Scanlon, Judith Grogan-Shorb, Yuri Shirai, Ben Reilly & Tyler Shirai-Rielly, Kayko, Don, Michael and Nikki Robins, Patricia, Jennifer, Michael and Nicholas Culhane, Francie & Joannie O'Leary.Kimiko ("Kimmy") was extremely proud of her Japanese heritage and of becoming a Naturalized US Citizen. She was a licensed Cosmetologist who loved her career as a hairdresser and her customers, many of whom became life-long friends. She enjoyed sharing her gift as a talented hairdresser long after her retirement. Kimiko was proud of her service in earlier years as a cook at Kimochi in Japan Town for the residents.She was a member of the Irish Immigration Pastoral Center Active Retirement. Grateful thanks to Fr. Ray Allender, Fr. Brendan McBride, Dr. Yong Liu, Julie Tan, Joan Cuddihy, Janette Masterson and Steve Welch & Staff.Friends are invited to the graveside service for Kimiko on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:30am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA.