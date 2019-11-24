|
Kimmerly Wader Webster
May 27, 1952-November 16, 2019Kimmerly Wader Webster was born May 27, 1952 in San Francisco, California. She was a proud native raised in the City before eventually moving with her family to Marin where she graduated from Marin Catholic High School in 1970. She subsequently attended the University of Santa Clara, graduating in 1974. She was a competitive swimmer for Santa Clara's swim team, often arriving to practice on her own at 5:00 a.m. During her junior year she studied abroad in Vienna, Austria, having taken German in school for several years to prepare. The time in Vienna was one of her most treasured memories. She became fluent in German as well as becoming very well versed in World War II history, which she loved.
Rosebud, or Bud, as she was affectionately known to her husband, pursued many interests from copier sales, to accounting, to the Bail bond business and eventually residential real estate as a salesperson. Her real passion though was organizing events both for charities and for celebrating family milestones. She was a meticulous planner. Anyone who was fortunate enough to attend one of her parties invariably had a good time as she was the consummate hostess and had taken care of all the details so people were free to connect and enjoy each other.
Kimm loved to travel and spent many wonderful vacations with family in Hawaii at her favorite resort, Kona Village. Her favorite place in the world to visit was Vienna where she and her husband traveled together many times and developed many close friendships over the years. They had recently enjoyed a three-week trip to Germany and Austria to visit Christmas Markets, marking her favorite time of the year. More recently, they had acquired a cottage in Carmel which she loved and they were looking forward to spending more time together, taking walks on the beach with their dog Heidi and visiting their favorite restaurants.
Kimm's pride and joy was her daughter Tyler Anne and grandchildren, Patrick Robert McNenly and Nora Whitney McNenly. Gaga, as she was known to Paddy, was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished her time with the grandchildren. An inveterate reader herself, she cherished time reading with her grandchildren. Kimm passed unexpectedly on November 16, 2019 and is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Tyler Anne Webster McNenly and son-in law Matthew McNenly, her grandchildren Patrick and Nora McNenly, her brothers Antone Damian Wader and Richard A. Wader and her sister Reagan Hubbard. Her mother Dorothy Wader and father Richard J. Wader predeceased her as did her beloved first daughter, Whitney Marie Webster.
Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church in San Carlos, California, at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow at Peninsula Golf & Country Club in San Mateo, California.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Sequoia Hospital Foundation.
