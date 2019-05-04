Kippie Locati Nov 9,1946 - Mar 31,2019 Kippie was born and raised in Walla Walla, Washington. She graduated from University of Washington, Seattle with a degree in Romantic Languages in 1972. After graduation she went to San Francisco. In 1977, she became a SF police officer. She walked the beat in the Castro Area, she became the 1st motorcycle cop for the Honda Motorcycle Unit, and then became a mounted officer in Golden Gate Park & Presidio and retired 2005.



She was survived by her life partner, Nell Burgos of 46+ years. They loved their cabin in Sonora, traveling in their RV and spending their winters in Baja, Mexico.



Kippie was loved by many people. Especially her family, friends, RVers and fellow police officers. She will be greatly missed. Her Celebration of Life will be on May 10, 2019 from 1 pm - 4 pm at Stern Grove Trocadero Clubhouse located on 19th Avenue & N/W corner of Sloat Ave, San Francisco, 94132

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary