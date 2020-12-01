Kiyoko Matsubara
February 5, 1928--October 31, 2020
Kiyoko Matsubara passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jean, and their devoted daughter, Kerri Nelson. Kiyoko was a gentle soul, who never complained and always had kind words and a welcoming smile for everyone she met. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.
A private family memorial service was conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020. Inurnment services will take place at the Japanese Cemetery in Colma, California at a later date.
