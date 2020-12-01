1/1
Kiyoko Matsubara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kiyoko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kiyoko Matsubara
February 5, 1928--October 31, 2020
Kiyoko Matsubara passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Jean, and their devoted daughter, Kerri Nelson. Kiyoko was a gentle soul, who never complained and always had kind words and a welcoming smile for everyone she met. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.
A private family memorial service was conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020. Inurnment services will take place at the Japanese Cemetery in Colma, California at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy and online condolences may be offered to the family by signing the online guestbook at: www.harryanauman.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved