Konrad Habelt

Konrad John Habelt
It is with tremendous sadness that we share that our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Konrad John Habelt, passed away on July 7, 2020. The final weeks of his life were reflective of his life, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. Born November 7, 1933, Konrad's childhood in Langenlois, Austria was difficult after the war, but filled with family, friends, soccer and where he met his love, Anna. Konrad immigrated to the US in 1956, worked in Southern California, was drafted into the US Army and on a weekend furlough, came to San Francisco. Konrad founded Habelt's Auto Service in 1964 and built a successful business which his son still runs today. Konrad worked hard, was devoted to his family, loved soccer and for years coached and refereed youth soccer. He also loved his Austrian heritage, cherished visiting Langenlois yearly and was a member of the SF Männerchor, Austrian Club and Kolping Society.
Konrad leaves behind the love of his life of nearly 65 years, Anna, his 3 children: Erich (Marci), Konrad (Christina) and Barbara (Paul – deceased) and grandchildren Christian, Thomas (Lauren), Katarina, Anne-Marie, Johnny, Peter, Mark and Lukas, as well as many friends and family.
Viewing will be at Duggan's Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City on Tuesday, 7/14 from 4-8:30PM in 30-minute shifts of 25 people/shift. Rosary will be at 6:30PM. The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 7/15 at Our Lady of Angels, 1721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame at 10:30AM. Because of COVID-19, we are limited to the number of people we can have at the Vigil and service. Please contact us if you would like to join us to bid farewell to our father so that we may add you to the guest list. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Hospice By The Bay or a charity of your choice
. The Habelt family thanks you for your prayers and love at this time.