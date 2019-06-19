|
Krista Budesa
September 20, 1927 - June 17, 2019Krista passed away peacefully after a long chronic illness and complications from pneumonia, surrounded by her loving daughters and granddaughters. Krista was born in Olib, Croatia and came to American in 1965. Beloved wife of the late John Budesa. Loving mother of Theresa, Yvonne (Boris) Franov and John (Jane) Budesa. Caring grandma to five grandchildren, one great grandson. Also survived by her loving twin sister Ivana Mosunic, brother Sam Cukar, and many nieces and nephews, and relatives in Croatia.
Friends may visit today, Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4pm-9pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, where a vigil service will be held at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 459 Somerset Street, San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 20, 2019