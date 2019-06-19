San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Krista Budesa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krista Budesa

Obituary Condolences

Krista Budesa Obituary
Krista Budesa

September 20, 1927 - June 17, 2019

Krista passed away peacefully after a long chronic illness and complications from pneumonia, surrounded by her loving daughters and granddaughters. Krista was born in Olib, Croatia and came to American in 1965. Beloved wife of the late John Budesa. Loving mother of Theresa, Yvonne (Boris) Franov and John (Jane) Budesa. Caring grandma to five grandchildren, one great grandson. Also survived by her loving twin sister Ivana Mosunic, brother Sam Cukar, and many nieces and nephews, and relatives in Croatia.
Friends may visit today, Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4pm-9pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, where a vigil service will be held at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 459 Somerset Street, San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now