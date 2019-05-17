Ksenia Tomitch Ksenia Mayer Tomitch, born 05/29/1927, in Belgrade, Serbia, reposed peacefully unto the Lord on Wednesday, 05/15/2019, after a relatively brief, but debilitating illness, surrounded by loving family.



Ksenia arrived to the US from war-torn Europe at age 19, to Montana, and soon after, enrolled at UC Berkeley, where she earned a BS in Biochemistry and Bacteriology in 1953. She went on to work for the iconic Hamm's Brewery in San Francisco, followed by SF Public Health Hospital. Ksenia then built her career, contributing to research on lipids and their effect on heart disease in the laboratories of Richard Havel, MD and John Kane, MD at the University of California, San Francisco, Cardiovascular Research Institute.



A 65-year San Francisco resident, Ksenia is preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna (nee Bartosh) Mayer and her husband, Valerio Tomitch. She leaves behind her loving daughters, Natalie and Lana Tomitch, and grand-children, Ian and Elijah Tomitch.



A Panihida will be held Mon 5/20 at 7:30pm and funeral Tue 5/21 10am at Holy Virgin Cathedral, 6210 Geary Blvd, SF.





