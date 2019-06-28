Kurt Bradley Vancil April 7th, 1949 - May 23rd, 2019 Kurt Bradley Vancil was born and lived in Oakland, CA all of his life. He was the 3rd of 8 children born to Eugene and Louise Vancil who named all their children beginning with the letter K. Kurt had lifelong friends, like Ronnie Cohoon and the Cohoon family, Diane Talbert, and Kenny Waaland. Kurt married his high school sweet heart, Shari and soon became a father to his first daughter, Denise, and 4 years later to his second daughter Jennifer. Kurt worked as a pressman at the newspaper for over 42 years, first at the Oakland Tribune and later at the San Francisco Chronicle. Kurt was always a fun loving guy with a witty sense of humor and a large collection of jokes. Kurt was a movie aficionado and also loved watching football games and TV reruns. Kurt had a love of sweets, and always shared the newest and most interesting candies. He also had a love for loud rock and roll music. He was famous for his crazy catch phrases and silly fun facts. Kurt enjoyed fishing, tinkering, being outdoors, and with his closest friends and family. Kurt especially loved his 4 grandchildren: Justin, Frankki, Devin, and Sophia. He enjoyed attending their events, teasing them, giving them all Head Nuggeys, and taking them out for ice cream. Kurt loved his 4-legged friends too, with cats at home and grand dogs. After his recent health issues, he had a new lease on life that made him excited to do it ALL! In the last few years, Kurt went on a very special trip, treating his family to the Grand Canyon by train with a day in Disneyland to follow, the Happiest Place on Earth. Kurt also went to SF Giants games, Oakland A's games, plays up at the Wood Minister Theater, and a trip to Cancun Mexico in June 2018. Kurt had plans to go again and was already making future plans for additional trips. Kurt has left it to us, to finish his dreams. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents and three of his brothers Keith, Kraig, and Kent. Kurt is survived by his wife Shari, daughters Denise and Jennifer, sons-in-law Ben and Frank, Grandchildren Justin, Frankki, Devin, and Sophia. Brothers and Sisters Kane, Kyle, Keil, and Kyna and extended family and friends. Kurt will be sadly missed, and always fondly remembered! We Love you! Rest in Peace!

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019