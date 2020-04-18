|
Kwun Kay "Frank" Szeto
August 23, 1948 - March 13, 2020Kwun Kay "Frank" Szeto, 71, of Alameda, died peacefully on March 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Hoiping in Guangdong, China and emigrated from Hong Kong to Boston in 1967. He was a U.S. Army Specialist who was honorably discharged in 1972. Among his many successful businesses, including a well-known Chinese BBQ restaurant in Texas, Mr. Szeto ran Park Liquors in Oakland's Chinatown for 28 years before retiring in 2018. The store was a center of social gatherings for customers, friends and family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Deborah, and his cherished children Joanne and Andrew. One of eight children born to Yuk Nam Szeto and Yuk Chu Wong Szeto, he also leaves behind a large extended family, and many friends. A man among men, Mr. Szeto will be remembered for his hard work and generosity. He will be greatly missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020