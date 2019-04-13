Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Kyle Carmichael Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kyle Carmichael

Obituary Condolences Kyle Devin H Carmichael Passed away in Broadmoor Monday, April 8, 2019, 43 days shy of his 30th birthday. Beloved son of Kirby and Carol Carmichael of Pacifica, loving father of Jazper Thomas Rhode Carmichael, and caring brother of Heather Lee Cooper of Iowa City, Iowa, his large heart, compassion and fighting spirit are known to many.



Kyle graduated from Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco, after which he chose a life in the trades and began a demanding five-year apprenticeship to become a journeyman of Sheet Metal Union Local 104. Kyle was prouder of no other accomplishment. He loved his brothers in apprenticeship and tried his best to help those who struggled even more than he.



Home schooled by necessity (and his father) from third grade through seventh, "Huckleberry" led an active, intellectually stimulating youth. Stanford Gifted Youth Program virtual classroom courses helped tutor him in literature, art, math and composition. Huck was a talented musician, privately studying both piano and trumpet. He played with the Peninsula Youth Orchestra as well as obtaining a paying gig with the Palo Alto Opera Company's production of La Boheme. He became a national champion figure skater in both singles and pairs with the lowest sit spin in the business. Kyle surfed and skied, becoming known in Tahoe for his deeply crouched high-speed bonzai drops down any mountain with a straight, fast run. Outside in the dirt, he was a 'digger'. Huck found dinosaur fossils for paleontology luminaries such as Rodney Scheetz and John Horner, and he has an allosaurus claw displayed in the Fruita, CO, paleontology museum. In 2001, he discovered Cretaceous-era plant fossils which led to the Horner team opening a paleobotanical dig site on Hell Creek, Montana. Huck particularly treasured a tyrannosaurus tooth he found under and excavated from a crumbling coulee lip, at great physical risk, just prior to re-entering formal education. Kyle then spent a year at Good Shepherd in Pacifica before attending high school at Riordan, where he was a long distance runner and a member of the Archbishop Riordan Marching Band as well as a participant in drama..



Friends may visit Wednesday, April 17th, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. To 9:00 p.m. at DUGGANS SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA. A farewell service will be held at 7:00 p.m. after which personal reminiscences will be encouraged. Any evidence of suspicious activity or foul play in his death the weekend of April 5-8, 2019, or evidence of any violence perpetrated against him in January, February or March will surely be appreciated by his parents and many friends. Donations may be made by keeping a few dollars in your car's ashtray to pass out to those whom in other circumstances might be called friends, as did Kyle always.







