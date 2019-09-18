Home

Kyle Emerson Gamboa "Flint"

June 24, 1995 - September 20, 2013

Six years ago today, you left this Earth by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. There isn't a day that goes by that there isn't something that reminds us of you--your big smile, your love of lasertag and basketball, and the many friendships you had. We miss you every single minute of every day. We are striving to live life to fullest as that is what you would want us to do. We love and miss you more than words can say.
With all of our love, Mom, Dad, Shamya, and Manuel III

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
